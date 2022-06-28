Michael Vaughan: Former England captain steps again from work at BBC

Former England captain Michael Vaughan is stepping back from his work at BBC amid the “ongoing dialogue” around the Yorkshire racism investigation.

On Monday a joint letter by two groups of BBC staff raised concerns about the 47 year-old’s continued involvement in the broadcaster’s cricket coverage.

Vaughan has always denied the allegation.

Vaughan was named in Yorkshire’s report into Azeem Rafiq’s claims of racism during his time at the club.

He has denied an allegation that he made a racist comment to a group of Asian players.

Vaughan was not involved in the BBC’s coverage of the Ashes in Australia over the winter, but returned to commentary in March.

“It is always regrettable when commentary on matters off the field take the focus away from what’s happening on the field. In view of the ongoing dialogue on the subject, I have taken the decision to step back from my work for the BBC for the time being,” Vaughan said in a statement.

“The key driver for this is my concern for the wellbeing…