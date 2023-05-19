Michael Vaughan to return to BBC for The Ashes and Eire Take a look at

Michael Vaughan played 170 games for England across formats

Former England captain Michael Vaughan will return to the BBC for this summer’s men’s Ashes series and the Test match against Ireland.

Vaughan has worked as a pundit since retiring from playing in 2009 but stepped back in June after he was accused of using racist language towards former team-mate Azeem Rafiq during their time at Yorkshire.

The 48-year-old denied the allegation.

He was cleared by the Cricket Discipline Commission in March.

Vaughan was accused of saying “there’s too many of you lot, we need to have a word about that” to Rafiq and team-mates Adil Rashid, Rana Naved-ul-Hasan and Ajmal Shahzad during a Yorkshire match in 2009.

