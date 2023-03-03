Michael Vaughan: Yorkshire cricket racism listening to is ‘horrible search for recreation’

Former England captain Michael Vaughan is the only person charged by the ECB to attend the hearing

Former England captain Michael Vaughan says the disciplinary hearing into allegations of racism at Yorkshire is a “terrible look” for cricket.

Vaughan is accused of saying “there’s too many of you lot, we need to have a word about that” to Azeem Rafiq and three other Asian players at Yorkshire before a T20 match in 2009.

Vaughan has “completely and categorically” denied the allegation – and did so again when giving evidence for the first time in the hearing on Friday.

The 48-year-old was critical of the process and said he met Rafiq in November 2021 because “the whole situation was escalating out of control”.

In the meeting Vaughan apologised to Rafiq for the hurt the former spinner had experienced at Yorkshire but did not accept he made the alleged comment.

Rafiq said on Thursday that Vaughan’s subsequent actions had left him feeling “naive”.

“It’s not been easy for anybody,” said…