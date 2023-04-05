Mickey Arthur: Derbyshire head of cricket juggles Pakistan position with county aspect

Derbyshire making strides – Arthur

Derbyshire head of cricket Mickey Arthur says he accepted to work as a consultant with Pakistan after refusing to leave his “four-year project” with the County Championship side.

Instead he will work with the national team as a consultant, while working full time at Derbyshire.

“Derbyshire has grown very close to me,” Arthur said.

“It is a project we are nowhere near the competition of. It is a four-year project and I really want to make it a success.”

The former Australia and Sri Lanka coach signed a contract extension, which runs until the end of the 2025 season, before Pakistan made their approach.

In his first campaign at the Incora County Ground, Arthur guided Derbyshire to a fifth-placed finish in Division Two of the County Championship last season.

They also achieved a club record nine wins in the group stage of the T20 Blast, before going out of the competition against Somerset in the quarter-finals.

Arthur said the addition of Pakistan batter…