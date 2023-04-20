Mickey Arthur: Pakistan agree deal for Derbyshire head to steer aspect at World Cup

Mickey Arthur previously coached Pakistan from 2016 to 2019

Derbyshire head of cricket Mickey Arthur will lead Pakistan at this year’s ICC Men’s World Cup.

Arthur, 54, turned down the offer of a second spell as Pakistan coach in January, having signed a contract extension with Derbyshire until 2025.

The South African started a consultant role with Pakistan earlier this month but has now agreed to be their team director alongside his Derbyshire role.

“I need that adrenaline rush,” Arthur told BBC Radio Derby.

“I’ve found the long winters hard here because I wake up for matchday.”

Arthur, who was in charge of Pakistan from 2016 to 2019 when they became the top-ranked Test side, will also lead Pakistan during a three-Test tour of Australia this winter before returning to Derby.

“The lure of them wanting me to help them was too good to turn down,” he added.

“I wouldn’t have done it if I couldn’t have given Derbyshire 100% commitment, which Pakistan have agreed to.

“It doesn’t affect my role at…