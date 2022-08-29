Mickey Mantle card: The costliest baseball card in historical past simply offered for $12.6 million

A Mickey Mantle baseball card from 1952 sold for a jaw-dropping $12,600,000 early Sunday morning, according to a news release from Heritage Auctions shared with CNN. The sale makes the card the most valuable sports collectible in the world, according to the auction house.

The price almost doubled the previous record for a baseball card set when a rare Honus Wagner sold for $6.6 million last year. And it also beat out the record for any item of sports memorabilia, bypassing the $9.3 million sale of Diego Maradona’s famous ‘Hand of God’ jersey.

The Mickey Mantle card is especially valuable because it’s so well-preserved. The card was graded “Mint+ 9.5” by the Sportscard Guaranty Corporation, according to Heritage Auctions.

Mantle spent 17 years playing for the New York Yankees and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1974. The record-breaking card is from his rookie season and was produced by trading card giant Topps.

For the auction house, the sale represents the growing draw…