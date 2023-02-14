Micro combined heat and power (micro-CHP) market size set to increase by USD 3,6… – Press Release

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The micro combined heat and power (micro-CHP) market size is forecast to increase by USD 3,646.31 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 15.53%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the parcel sortation market was valued at USD 1,944.09 million. The growth of the market will be driven by the Rise in global energy demand, Economic and environmental benefits, and Favorable government regulations. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including 2G Energy AG, Axiom Energy Group LLC, BDR Thermea Group, Centrica Plc, Ceres Power Holdings plc, EC Power AS, General Electric Co., GreenSpec, GreenWatt Canada, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., MTT bv, Robert Bosch GmbH, Samad Power Ltd., Siemens AG, Tedom AS, Vaillant Group, Veolia Environment SA, Viessmann Climate Solutions SE, Volkswagen AG, and Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market’s competitive landscape and vendors’ product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

