Microsoft 365 Implementations Can Fail without Training, Adoption, and Informati… – Press Release

The firm shares in a new resource that while it is not up to IT to ensure every user is well-trained on M365, it is their initial responsibility to find champions, SMEs, and business-based trainers and to manage information governance from the backup, retention, and security aspects of data management.

TORONTO, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ – With hybrid work now the default for most organizations, digital solutions are essential to enabling the digital employee experience. Microsoft 365 is one of the leading solutions adopted globally, offering a full suite of tools for collaboration, communication, and productivity. However, organizations implementing it often have challenges with training and achieving mass user adoption, preventing them from using it effectively and getting full value from the license subscription. To help organizations define and build their M365 post-implementation tasks and projects, global IT research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group has published its new advisory deck, Create a Post-Implementation Plan for Microsoft 365.

“M365 is a powerful suite of tools, and taking advantage of all that it entails should be IT’s primary goal,“ says John Donovan, principal research director at Info-Tech Research Group. “Deploying Microsoft 365 is driven by three main goals. Firstly, from a business perspective, the goal is to enhance productivity. Secondly, from an IT standpoint, the goal is to achieve IT efficiencies, ensuring security and compliance. And finally, from an organizational perspective, the aim is to deliver a digital employee experience and enable collaborative functionality.“

The newly published resource acknowledges that migrating to M365 is a disruptive move for most organizations and poses a risk to untrained IT staff, including admins, help desk, and security teams. Organizations, especially in this newer hybrid workspace, aim to maintain efficiencies through collaboration, share information in a secure environment, and work…