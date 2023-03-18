Microsoft-Backed HRtech Startup ZingHR Invests In SaaS Startup LokiBots – Press Release

The investment will help ZingHR leverage its AI-based software bots, conversational AI and document AI to add capabilities and features to its human capital management (HCM) offerings

MILPITAS, Calif., March 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — HRtech startup ZingHR has made a strategic investment in Silicon Valley-based SaaS startup LokiBots.

The investment will help ZingHR leverage its AI-based software bots, conversational AI and document AI to add capabilities and features to its human capital management (HCM) offerings. It would further help ZingHR to expand its AI-based products and services.

ZingHR said the investment will also help it increase the efficiency of its HRtech products by 95-100%.

The funding comes almost a year after ZingHR received $10 Mn from Tata Capital Growth Fund in exchange of 33% equity in the startup.

Founded in 2014 by Prasad Rajappan, the Mumbai-based startup offers cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solutions including talent acquisition, talent management, payroll and alumni management, among others to small and medium-sized enterprises.

ZingHR shared that it has added machine learning, deep learning and blockchain technology to its current products and enterprise offerings.

“Our aim with such strategic relationships is to set a new standard in speed, efficiency, and productivity in the HRtech industry and deliver unparalleled value to our clients. This can be also leverage by our customers for many of their non-HR processes like Accounting, Sales, Procurement and many others,” said, Prasad Rajappan, founder and MD of ZingHR.

The HRtech startup claims to have a client base of 1000 companies and offers services in 26 languages.

LokiBots, on the other hand, is a four-year-old startup that helps non-tech savvy people…