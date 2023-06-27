MidCap Financial Investment Corporation Schedules Earnings Release and Conferenc… – Press Release

NEW YORK, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MidCap Financial Investment Corporation MFIC (the “Company”) announced today that it will report results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, after market close on Wednesday, August 2, 2023.



The Company will also host a conference call on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. All interested parties are welcome to participate in the conference call by dialing (800) 343-4849 approximately 5-10 minutes prior to the call; international callers should dial (203) 518-9783. Participants should reference either MidCap Financial Investment Corporation Earnings or Conference ID: MFIC0803 when prompted. A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis and can be accessed through the Events Calendar in the Shareholders section of our website at www.midcapfinancialic.com. Following the call, you may access a replay of the event either telephonically or via audio webcast. The telephonic replay will be available approximately two hours after the live call and through August 24, 2023, by dialing (800) 925-9941; international callers should dial (402) 220-5395. A replay of the audio webcast will also be available later that same day. To access the audio webcast please visit the Events Calendar in the Shareholders section of our website at www.midcapfinancialic.com.

About MidCap Financial Investment Corporation

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation MFIC is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (“BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”). For tax purposes, the Company has elected to be treated as a regulated investment company (“RIC”) under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “Code”). The Company is externally managed by Apollo Investment Management, L.P., an affiliate of Apollo Global Management, Inc. and its…