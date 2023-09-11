Middlesex hit by ECB sanction for breaches of economic rules

Middlesex are battling to avoid relegation from Division One of the County Championship

Middlesex have been sanctioned by the England & Wales Cricket Board for breaches of its financial regulations.

The decision comes following an ECB investigation into funds provided to the Middlesex Cricket Board (MCB) and Middlesex County Cricket Club.

The club have been handed a points deduction across all formats, suspended until October 2025, while payments from the ECB will be reduced.

Meanwhile, the ECB will also oversee Middlesex’s financial plans.

A statement external-link said the club are “extremely disappointed” with both the outcome of the ECB investigation and the sanctions which have been imposed.

However, Middlesex accepted the club have “historically, under previous administration, been poorly financially managed over a number of years”.

Middlesex said “serious administrative irregularities” with the club’s pension scheme had resulted in a significant impact on their financial position,…