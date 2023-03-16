Middlesex: Tom Helm & Stephen Eskinazi prolong contracts

Tom Helm has been called up to a number of England squads but is yet to make his full debut

England hopefuls Tom Helm and Stephen Eskinazi have both signed new contracts at Middlesex until the end of 2026.

Fast-bowler Helm, 28, has appeared in a number of international squads but is yet to make his full debut.

Batter Eskinazi, also 28, scored consecutive fifties for England Lions against South Africa last summer.

“It’s hugely satisfying to see the senior players in the squad buying into our long-term vision,” Middlesex director of cricket Alan Coleman said. external-link

“(We want) to develop this group of players into a side that can challenge for honours in all formats.

“Having the likes of both Eski and Helmy around for the long haul allows us to really develop the squad we’ve got here, bringing through and developing our talented younger cricketers, knowing that we’ve also got the quality and experience in the group to support them.”

Helm, who made his professional debut for Middlesex…