Might Trump go to jail and different key questions

Former US President Donald Trump has been indicted in connection with the events surrounding the 6 January 2021 riots at the US Capitol.
The Republican politician denies wrongdoing and has described the case as “ridiculous”.
He has already been charged in two other cases – with mishandling classified files and falsifying business records to cover up a hush-money payment to a porn star.
Here are some of the key questions surrounding the case.
What is happening today at Trump’s court appearance?
Mr Trump is due to appear at a federal courthouse in Washington DC at 1600 local time (20:00 GMT) before magistrate judge Moxila Upadhyaya.
He is expected to plead not guilty.
Although he has the option of appearing remotely via video feed, it is understood he will attend in person. He spent Wednesday at his golf club at Bedminster, New Jersey.
And what about the trial?
The man leading the inquiry, special counsel Jack Smith, is pledging to seek a…