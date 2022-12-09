Mignon du Preez: South Africa batter retires from worldwide cricket

Mignon du Preez averaged nearly 33 with the bat in ODIs for South Africa

South Africa batter Mignon du Preez has announced her retirement from international cricket to concentrate on shorter domestic formats and spend more time with her family.

The 33-year-old made her Proteas debut in 2007 and represented her country in 154 one-day Internationals and 114 T20s.

She also played one Test match, against India in 2014, in which she scored a century.

“It’s never an easy decision to step away from something you love as much as I love cricket,” she said.

“But I know in my heart that the time is right for me to announce my retirement from all forms of international cricket.

“I will still continue to play the shorter format of the game in global leagues until I am blessed to become a mum and start a family of my own.”

She scored 3,760 runs in ODIs at an average of 32.98 and a further 1,805 runs at 20.98 in T20 internationals.

Du Preez is contracted to the Hobart Hurricanes in Australia’s Big Bash…