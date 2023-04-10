Migrant boat stranded in Mediterranean sea: Rescue employees race to avoid wasting at the very least 400 folks adrift for at the very least 24 hours





CNN

—



The Italian Coast Guard is leading rescue efforts to save at least 400 migrants adrift on a boat in the Mediterranean Sea between Italy and Malta, along an immigration route that NGOs have warned is perilously dangerous.

Three rescue operations involving several vessels are ongoing to assist the boat of 400 migrants, as well as another boat with an estimated 800 people on board, the coast guard told CNN.

The boat carrying 400 migrants is about 170 miles southeast of Capo Passero, off the coast of Calabria, and is at risk of capsizing after being stranded for at least 24 hours.

The support service Alarm Phone said in a tweet Sunday that it had received a call from the boat, which had departed from Tobruk, Libya, overnight, adding it had reported the situation to authorities, but no rescue operation had been announced.

Many on board require medical…