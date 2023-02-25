Milan Style Week 2023: Diesel present opens in opposition to a backdrop of 200,000 condoms

Written by Marianna Cerini, CNNMilan, Italy

Guests arriving to Diesel’s Milan Fashion Week show on Wednesday might have been surprised by the set: a giant mountain of condoms. The Italian brand unveiled its Fall-Winter 2023 collection against a backdrop of over 200,000 Durex boxes, nodding to both sex positivity and a forthcoming collaboration with the contraceptive company.

“We like to play at Diesel, and we are serious about it,” creative director Glenn Martens said in a statement. “Have fun, respect each other, be safe.”

Indeed, the entire collection explored themes of freedom, pleasure and experimentation, with models strutting around the condom avalanche in ultra-low-rise jeans, denim garments with sheer meshed lace panels and ripped silk dresses held together by precarious-looking chains. The accompanying techno soundtrack was interspersed with the sound of explicit moans, reinforcing the message that Martens is out to push boundaries.