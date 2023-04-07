‘Milestone’ doc that made Charles II King to be auctioned

Written by Issy Ronald, CNN

A historic document signed by King Charles II, which helped complete the restoration of the British monarchy after the English Civil War, is up for auction and expected to fetch up to £600,000 ($749,000).

Known as “The Declaration of Breda,” the document was drafted by Charles II and his closest councilors in April 1660 to set out the terms under which he would take the throne after years in exile following the English Civil War and his father’s execution, a statement released by auction house Sotheby’s said.

Alongside the Magna Carta, The Bill of Rights and The Act of Settlement, it is one of a handful of documents that mark the “constitutional milestones that lead us towards a modern constitution,” Gabriel Heaton, Sotheby’s manuscripts specialist, told CNN Thursday.

“Seeing it for the first time really sent chills down my spine,” he added. “It’s really such an evocative piece.”

The declaration has a reconciliatory tone, laying out Charles II’s…