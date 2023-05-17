Milestone Potash Phase 1 Processing Plant Moves to Commissioning Phase – Press Release

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Western Resources Corp. (the “Company”) WRX is pleased to announce that the processing plant of the Milestone Potash Phase 1 Project (the “Project”) is transitioning from the construction phase to the commissioning phase. In addition, the Operations team has officially begun preparation for Start-up and operations. The Project is located about 35 km southeast of Regina, Saskatchewan.



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/42108578-25cf-4073-97e8-520af41be02e

To ensure successful commissioning of the process plant, Western Potash Corp. (“Western”), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company which owns the Project assets, has further enhanced its operation and technical team by appointing Mr. Jamie Janotta Operations Director. Mr. Janotta brings over 40 years of potash processing and operational experience to the Project. Mr. Janotta started his professional career at the world’s largest solution potash mine – Mosaic Potash Belle Plaine Mine – having served there for 30 years as, progressively, Wet Process Supervisor, Maintenance Manager, Minefield Manager, Refinery Manager and Commissioning Manager. Over the past decade, Mr. Janotta has been actively involved in consulting for many other potash projects in the areas of processing and commissioning. He has demonstrated a strong track record, in his various roles, of increasing refinery capacity, reducing operational costs and improving product quality and safety performance, among others.

Western CEO and President, Mr. Bill Xue, said “We are very fortunate to have Mr. Janotta join our team. The Milestone Project will greatly benefit from Mr. Janotta’s extensive experience which he accumulated over decades of service in potash processing and commissioning. As the Project advances toward operational readiness, I strongly encourage those who have a keen interest in innovation and potash…