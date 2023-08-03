Military Laser Systems Market Size Technology Advances to Bolster Growth of CAGR… – Press Release

WASHINGTON, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global Military Laser Systems Market Size accounted for USD 5.5 Billion in 2022 and is projected to achieve a market size of USD 11.2 Billion by 2032 growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2023 to 2032.
Military Laser Systems Market Highlights and Key Statistics:
- The Global Military Laser Systems Market is expected to reach a substantial valuation of USD 11.2 billion by 2032, rising from value of USD 5.5 billion in 2022, registering a commendable CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.
- In 2022, North America emerged as the dominant region, accounting for over 37% of the market share.This was primarily due to the region’s high defense spending and early adoption of laser-based technologies.
- Among applications segments, the target designation and ranging sub-segment is projected to experience the fastest growth, expanding at a 8% CAGR, driven by their instantaneous destructive capabilities.
- A prominent trend in the industry is the increasing focus on research and development of compact fiber lasers and solid-state lasers. This endeavor aims to enhance power density and beam control capabilities, driving advancements in laser systems.
Military Laser Systems Market Report Coverage:
|Market
|Military Laser Systems Market
|Military Laser Systems Market Size 2022
|USD 5.5 Billion
|Military Laser Systems Market Forecast 2032
|USD 11.2 Billion
|Military Laser Systems Market CAGR During 2023 – 2032
|7.4%
|Military Laser Systems Market Analysis Period
|2020 – 2032
|Military Laser Systems Market Base Year
|2022
|Military Laser Systems Market Forecast Data
|2023 – 2032
|Segments Covered
|By Technology, By Product Type, By Application, By End Use, And By Geography
|Military Laser Systems Market Regional Scope
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
|Key Companies Profiled
|Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman…