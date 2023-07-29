Military logistics market to grow at a CAGR of 2.43% from 2022 to 2027|Increasin… – Press Release

NEW YORK, July 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The military logistics market size is estimated to grow by USD 1,115.84 million from 2022 to 2027. The market will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.43% according to Technavio. Download a Sample Report Now!

Military logistics market insights –

Vendors : 15+, Including AECOM, Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P, Amentum Services Inc., Anham Fzco LLC, BAE Systems Plc, CACI International Inc., CLAXTON LOGISTICS SERVICES LLC, CMA CGM SA, Colak Group, Crane Worldwide Logistics, Crowley Maritime Corp., Fluor Corp., General Dynamics Corp., KBR Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., ManTech International Corp., One Network Enterprises Inc., SEKO Logistics, Thales Group, and Wincanton Plc, among others

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: End-user (Army, Navy, and Airforce), Type (Logistics and distribution, Facility management, and Services), and Geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa )

Military logistics market – Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market’s competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including AECOM, Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P, Amentum Services Inc., Anham Fzco LLC, BAE Systems Plc, CACI International Inc., CLAXTON LOGISTICS SERVICES LLC, CMA CGM SA, Colak Group, Crane Worldwide Logistics, Crowley Maritime Corp., Fluor Corp., General Dynamics Corp., KBR Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., ManTech International Corp., One Network Enterprises Inc., SEKO Logistics, Thales Group, and Wincanton Plc