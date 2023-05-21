Military’s Leading Foodservice Operations Recognized for the Crucial Role They P… – Press Release

The 2023 Military Foodservice Awards kick off a weekend of National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation events to celebrate top military and Sealift teams

CHICAGO, May 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Top dining and foodservice operations from the military and Military Sealift Command were recognized at the 2023 Military Foodservice Awards. In a ceremony that featured remarks by Medal of Honor recipient and retired Master Chief Special Warfare Operator Edward Byers, Jr., award-winning units were lauded for their work to support America’s Armed Forces – both at home and overseas.

The dinner kicked off a weekend of celebratory events for winning teams in conjunction with Armed Forces Day – part of the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation’s (NRAEF) work to promote career opportunities for military, veterans, and their family members in the restaurant industry. Honorees spent the weekend immersed in the NRAEF’s Advanced Management Training Program, where they learned about industry career pathways, the fundamentals of restaurant management and leadership, and developed their own restaurant concepts. The weekend also offered winners the chance to complete their Professional Certification through ServSuccess and interact with industry leaders and innovators at the National Restaurant Association Show.

“These honorees represent the highest level of service to our country and the highest level of excellence in foodservice,” said Michelle Korsmo, president and CEO of the National Restaurant Association and CEO of the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation. “We are proud of our long history of partnering to help service members improve their culinary and foodservice skills and pursue their dreams of a future in our industry. Their commitment to service is an inspiration to us all.”

“Restaurant and foodservice operations…