Millar Steers PV Loop Technology and Customers into the Future by Combining Mark… – Press Release

HOUSTON, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Millar, the industry leader in research pressure measurements and global OEM solutions partner, announces that it will be guiding pressure-volume (PV) loop technology into the future by combining its market-leading catheter solutions with Transonic Scisense’s Admittance-based pressure-volume (PV) loop systems. To support Transonic Scisense’s exit from the life sciences market, Millar has agreed to engineer replacement solutions for existing Scisense customers and to shepherd the ADVantage system into the future.

By uniting these world-class technologies, Millar, along with its exclusive distributor ADInstruments, will be able to offer researchers across the globe optimal solutions for acquiring pressure measurements and pressure-volume (PV) loops. This strategic alignment will enable researchers continued access to state-of-the-art pressure and pressure-volume (PV) catheters and systems to meet industry application needs. Building upon the rich histories of both companies, this alignment signifies a commitment to the advancement of pressure-volume (PV) loop technology while aiming to deliver continued support to existing customers and unparalleled value to the market.

“We understand the complexities involved in adapting to market changes and we are pleased to align with Transonic Scisense as we collectively advance PV Loop technology into the future,” said Millar CEO, Tim Daugherty. “Millar is planning to expand manufacturing resources to accommodate the expected increase in global catheter volume and we are committed to supporting both Transonic Scisense and their valued customers throughout this transition.”

This decision comes after thorough evaluation and consideration of evolving market dynamics and changing customer needs. Transonic Systems, renowned for its commitment to delivering innovative and high-quality solutions, aims to optimize its resources and concentrate its efforts on areas where it can provide the…