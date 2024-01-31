Milton Harris: Horse racing coach stripped of licence after ‘marketing campaign of abuse’

In written reasons issued by the BHA’s Licensing Committee on Wednesday a series of incidents relating to Harris’ behaviour were outlined.

The committee found Harris had carried out a “campaign of abuse and harassment” over several years against Simon Earle, who ran a neighbouring horse training yard.

A recording was played to the hearing from July 2020 when Harris had accused Earle of reporting him for breaching Covid regulations.

“MH [Harris] is very aggressive. He shouts at SE [Earle] and directs a torrent of invective, belittling and emasculating him,” the report states.

In October 2020, there was a further incident in which Harris threatened to block off the stable at Earle’s yard which Earle recorded. The committee found that Harris’ behaviour was “belittling, and his threats were designed deliberately to have greatest impact” on Earle.

There were also incidents in February and March 2021 which led the BHA to issue Harris with a written warning because of his conduct towards…