Mindray Slated to Disrupt the Elastography Market with New Transient Elastograph… – Press Release

Mindray’s strategic entrance into the transient elastography market illustrates its dedication to advancing medical technologies to make healthcare more accessible.

MAHWAH, N.J., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Mindray, a global leader and developer of healthcare solutions and technologies in patient monitoring, anesthesia, and ultrasound, announced its entrance into the transient elastography market with the launch of the Hepatus 6 Diagnostic Ultrasound System. The Hepatus 6 Ultrasound combines transient elastography and diagnostic ultrasound in one device, making it ideally suited for non-invasive detection, diagnosis, and evaluation of liver disease .

Mindray has continued to show its dedication and perseverance for industry-leading technology that pushes the boundaries of healthcare innovation. With the strategic entrance into the transient elastography imaging market, Mindray is committed to making an impact and addressing the growing prevalence of Chronic Liver Disease and rising public healthcare concern.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 4.5 million adults are diagnosed with Chronic Liver Disease and Cirrhosis every year in the United States and more than 56,000 deaths are associated with liver disease1. In response, Mindray has delivered a unique solution that addresses this market need with the Hepatus 6 System. The system uses real-time 2D ultrasound with Visual Transient Elastography (ViTE), making it the optimal solution to detect, quantify, and evaluate liver fibrosis and steatosis.

“The global elastography imaging industry generated $3 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow to $6 billion by 20312, with much of this growth fueled by the rise in the prevalence of chronic liver diseases,” said Wayne Quinn, President of Mindray North America. Quinn continued, “The Hepatus 6 System provides clinicians a clear view of patient liver health and helps create…