Minimal wage should be ‘sensible’, says MWAC chair

MWAC Committee 2023 (back L-R) Ralston Henry, Adolphus Laidlow, Stafford Berry, Steve McIntosh, and Dan DeFinis (second row L-R) Dennis Caum, Shomari Scott, Mahreen Nabi, Monina Thompson, Shan Whittaker (front L-R) Philip Jackson, Deputy Chair Tonicia Williams, Chairman Lemuel Hurlston, Herbert Crawford, Lydia Myrie, and Wendy Moore (missing is Cathrine Welds)

(CNS): The recommendations that the Minimum Wage Advisory Committee will make to the Cayman Islands Government regarding a new basic wage will be realistic, MWAC Chair Lemuel Hurlston has said. He told CNS this week that there is capacity in the business community for a notable increase, given how inadequate the current rate is.

The current review by the MWAC is the first since the national minimum wage of $6 per hour was first implemented seven years ago. However, this was meant to be a short-lived introductory rate, and the new recommendation will be considerably higher, Hurlston said. However, he made it clear…