Minister Bennett highlights Budget 2023 investments of $359.2 million to help ad… – Press Release

Improving health outcomes for people at risk of substance-related harms and overdose across Atlantic Canada

HALIFAX, NS, April 11, 2023 /CNW/ – Every day, families and communities across the country lose loved ones to overdoses from the increasingly toxic illegal drug supply. Collectively, through harm reduction, treatment, services, as well as prevention efforts alongside all levels of government, the Government of Canada is working to try to reduce stigma, save lives, and ensure all people who use drugs have the life-saving substance use services and supports they need.

Today, the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, highlighted Budget 2023’s proposed investment of just over $359 million to support a renewed Canadian Drugs and Substances Strategy (CDSS), which will continue to guide the government’s work to address the overdose crisis and broader substance use related harms.

The renewed strategy will continue to support a full continuum of evidence-based options for Canadians who need it, as well as new and innovative strategies, and provide support to access a range of health and social services, including treatment and recovery, for those who are ready.

In addition, Minister Bennett announced nearly $4 million in federal funding for 9 projects across the Atlantic region through Health Canada’s Substance Use and Addictions Program (SUAP). This funding will allow people living in the Atlantic region to access greater prevention, harm reduction and treatment services. This includes people disproportionately affected by substance use harms or who face barriers accessing services such as youth, Indigenous, and 2SLGBTQIA+ individuals.

We will continue to work with all levels of government, partners, Indigenous communities, stakeholders, people with lived and living experience, and organizations across the country to improve health outcomes for all Canadians, save lives, and work towards an end…