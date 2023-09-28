Minister engaged on a greener tourism product : Cayman Information Service

Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan

(CNS): Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan has said he is working on minimising the negative environmental effects of tourism. The theme for this year’s UN World Tourism Day is “Tourism and Green Investments”, and in his address marking the day on Wednesday, Bryan said that while tourism allows people to learn about and appreciate different cultures, we must also be mindful of the impacts on our natural resources.

“As hundreds of thousands of people visit our shores each year, it is crucial for the government and businesses to work together towards a sustainable tourism industry, one that minimises the negative environmental effects and maximises the benefits for local stakeholders,” he said.

Bryan said the PACT Government is committed to investing in renewable energy, eco-friendly practices and sustainable infrastructure to reduce Cayman’s carbon footprint.

“I support these types of initiatives as it will ultimately bring a…