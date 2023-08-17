Minister MacAulay concludes successful outreach to Saskatchewan and Alberta – Press Release

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 17, 2023 /CNW/ – The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, concluded productive meetings with key industry and provincial agriculture and agri-food stakeholders during his outreach to Saskatchewan and Alberta this week.

During his visit to Saskatchewan, Minister MacAulay delivered remarks during the official opening of the thirty-second meeting of the Tri-National Agricultural Accord, which was held in Saskatoon from August 14-16. The accord brings together state and provincial agricultural officials from Canada, the United States and Mexico to exchange perspectives and work collaboratively on agricultural trade and development issues. The Minister reiterated Canada’s commitment to continue working with global partners to strengthen international food networks and shared Canada’s views on the importance of achieving more sustainable, resilient and inclusive agri-food systems.

On the margins of the Tri-National Accord meeting, Minister MacAulay met with Saskatchewan Minister of Agriculture, David Marit, to discuss the priorities for Saskatchewan’s agricultural sector, including challenges related to extreme weather. The Ministers also discussed the importance of domestic and international to tackle issues of animal and plant diseases and climate change, ensure strong supply chains and favor trade based on rules and science.

Minister MacAulay also met with representatives from the Agricultural Producers Association of Saskatchewan (APAS) where they shared their perspectives on opportunities and challenges for the region, with a focus on climate change, resiliency and sustainability, while providing economic growth and stability for the sector.

In addition, the Minister toured a local farming operation, Stone Farms, established in 1904 which has grown into a 9,000 acre operation producing mainly wheat, canola and lentils. They discussed the importance of innovation and technology and sustainable agriculture and…