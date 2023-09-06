Minister ‘monitoring’ labour investigation at lodge : Cayman Information Service

Palm Heights hotel (photo from social media)

(CNS): Labour Minister Dwayne Seymour has confirmed that his ministry cannot discuss the specifics of an investigation regarding a local hotel by WORC and the Department of Labour and Pensions (DLP). However, he said that officials are committed to ensuring that all relevant regulations and laws are upheld and all necessary steps are taken to thoroughly examine the matters at hand.

In a brief statement following complaints and allegations about staffing issues at the Palm Heights Hotel on Seven Mile Beach, Seymour said, “As minister responsible for WORC and DLP, I am monitoring the ongoing investigations by both law enforcement agencies,” he said.

“I have confidence in their ability to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation. To maintain the integrity and independence of the judicial process, I await the outcome of these investigations before making any further comments. I ask for the public’s patience and…