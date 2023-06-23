Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada announces a judicial appointm… – Press Release

OTTAWA, ON, June 23, 2023 /CNW/ – The Honourable David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, today announced the following appointment under the judicial application process established in 2016. This process emphasizes transparency, merit, and the diversity of the Canadian population, and will continue to ensure the appointment of jurists who meet the highest standards of excellence and integrity.

The Honourable Monica Biringer, a Judge of the Tax Court of Canada, is appointed a Judge of the Federal Court of Appeal. Justice Biringer replaces Justice A.L. Mactavish, who elected to become a supernumerary judge effective January 1, 2023.

Quote

“I wish Justice Biringer every success as she takes on her new role. I am confident she will serve Canadians well as a member of the Federal Court of Appeal.”

—The Hon. David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

Biography

Justice Monica Biringer was appointed to the Tax Court of Canada in 2021. She was educated at the University of Toronto, Queen’s University and the University of Toronto Faculty of Law. She was called to the Ontario Bar in 1986.

At the time of her appointment to the Tax Court of Canada, Justice Biringer was practising tax law at Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP. For many years, she practised in various areas of corporate tax planning, in particular mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance and financial restructuring. Her practice focused on tax litigation, and she appeared before federal and provincial courts at all levels in tax-related matters.

Justice Biringer has been an author and speaker at conferences on various aspects of Canadian tax matters, is a past Governor of the Canadian Tax Foundation, has taught at the Bar School, and was on the editorial board of various tax publications. She has been recognized as a leader in tax law by various international and domestic tax organizations and for her accomplishments in supporting the advancement of women in the…