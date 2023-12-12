Minister revokes sacking of Sri Lanka cricket board in bid to raise Worldwide Cricket Council suspension

Harin Fernando was previously Sri Lanka sports minister between 2018 and 2019

Sri Lanka’s sports minister Harin Fernando has revoked the decision to sack the national cricket board (SLC) in the hope of ending its International Cricket Council (ICC) suspension.

The SLC was sacked last month following the team’s poor World Cup run, where they finished ninth out 10 teams.

Although the decision was reversed by a court, the ICC suspended Sri Lanka due to government interference.

The country was also revoked as host of the 2024 Under-19 men’s World Cup.

“I signed a gazette to revoke the decision appointing an interim committee for Sri Lanka Cricket, aiming to lift our ICC suspension,” Fernando said on X, previously known as Twitter.

Fernando also asked the ICC for its “observations” on an audit report into alleged corruption by the SLC during last year’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

Fernando’s predecessor Roshan Ranasinghe made corruption allegations against the SLC in a statement to…