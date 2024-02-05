Minister says transferring cargo port will profit tourism : Cayman Information Service

[ad_1]



Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan (file photo)

(CNS): Tourism and Ports Minister Kenneth Bryan made a speech on Friday in which he promoted what he believes are the benefits of moving the cargo dock from its current location. In an address about sustainable tourism at the Chamber of Commerce Economic Forum, he said that moving the dock away from the tourism area would almost double the space available for cruise operations and allow the Port Authority of the Cayman Islands to operate during the daytime. Bryan said the port was struggling to cope with the volume of imports, driven by what he said was organic population growth.

The minister said nothing about where he would like to see the cargo port moved to, but he said a business case was being developed by local consultants KPMG and Stantec, the international design consultants involved in the ORIA airfield redevelopment. The results of this report will help the Cayman Islands Government decide whether the cargo port…