Minister: Scholarship funding should convert to jobs

Education Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly

(CNS): The Ministry of Education is collaborating with Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman (WORC) to build clearer employment pathways for Caymanian graduates returning home. The minister has said the investment that the Cayman Islands Government has made in scholarships should translate to young Caymanians joining the workforce.

Education Council Scholarship recipients preparing to enter the job market are being urged to register with WORC to access vacancies as well as training options that can help them transition into work.

“The improvements we have made to scholarships over the past two years must be matched with Caymanians returning to take up their place within the local economy,” Education Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly said in a release, as she encouraged all local students to take advantage of the services that WORC has to offer in connecting them to employment.

