Minister Soraya Martinez-Ferrada and Minister Pascal St-Onge announce funding fo… – Press Release

MONTREAL, Aug. 13, 2023 /CNW/ – Breaking down barriers, addressing all forms of discrimination, and empowering 2SLGBTQI+ communities help create a stronger, more diverse and inclusive society.

Today, at Montreal Pride, the Honourable Soraya Martinez-Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec and the Honourable Pascal St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage, on behalf of the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, announced $1,145,301 to support five non-profit organizations serving 2SLGBTQI+ communities in Quebec.

Building Community-Based Knowledge and Tools for LGBTQ+ Migrants and Refugees Through Cross-Sectoral Collaboration

The Montreal Sex Worker Support Network

Together for All, a Podcast That Reflects Us!

2SLGBTQIA+ Quebec Anglophone Community Creating Links

Momentum: Unlimited Afroqueer Creation

The Government of Canada’s work to advance 2SLGBTQI+ issues is coordinated across all federal departments and agencies, recognizing the interconnectedness of the types of inequities facing communities. To this end, the Federal 2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan, launched in August 2022, aims to advance rights and equality for Two-Spirit, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, and additional sexually and gender diverse (2SLGBTQI+) communities in Canada. The Action Plan addresses the substantial and persistent inequities faced by 2SLGBTQI+ individuals and communities.

The Action Plan reflects the needs of these communities on the ground and allows the Government to quickly respond to emerging issues. Last June, Minister Ien announced an emergency support of up to $1.5 million to Fierté Canada Pride to help Pride organizations cover the increasing security costs at their events amidst increased hate. The funding will help them to cope with rising security costs and insurance, like additional security resources and training to increase the…