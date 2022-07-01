Minister takes ‘fruitful’ scoping journey to Honduras

Minister Jay Ebanks and Jose Lanza, President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industries of Atlántida

(CNS): Agriculture Minister Jay Ebanks has said his ministry is looking to establish and promote a direct shipping route between the Cayman Islands and Honduras in order to import fresh fruit and vegetables and other agricultural products from that country. As the government seeks to improve direct trade links in the region to strengthen Cayman’s food and nutrition security, the minister said last week’s exploratory was “fruitful”.

During the visit, the team met with Bader Dip, the mayor of La Ceiba, and his council to discuss trade with the Cayman Islands. Discussions were also held with representatives of the Chamber of Commerce and Industries of Atlántida and various cross-industry business executives.

“We largely depend on the United States for our fruits, produce and other goods,” said Ebanks in a press release. “With the increasing cost of living,…