Minister urges help for revamped Pirates Fest

Pirate party (file photo)

(CNS): Culture Minister Bernie Bush is hoping that the community will embrace this year’s Pirates Festival, the first full-scale event since 2019. With a slate of new events as well as several traditional capers, the festival will include plenty of pirate skullduggery as well as local heritage events, competitions, dances, races, food festivals and family days.

“We’ve collaborated with a host of private entities to bring the Cayman Islands a national festival that will include new elements while retaining plenty of the old, too,” the minister said. While Bush is no stranger to the festival, having served as its director in the past, he described this year’s event as “an immense undertaking”.

“We are hoping that the community will rally round and support Pirates Fest by attending as many events as they can,” he said. “With the pandemic, we experienced communal isolation. It has been a trying two years for many of us with a…