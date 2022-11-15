Minister: We should implement immigration legal guidelines

Deputy Premier Chris Saunders

(CNS): Labour Minister Christopher Saunders has commended staff from his key department, Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman (WORC), for the work they are doing enforcing the immigration laws. Over the nine months from the start of the year through September WORC issued fines totalling CI$273,000 to rogue employers and people working illegally after several workplace busts. “I’m very pleased to see the emphasis WORC is putting on compliance and enforcement,” Saunders said. “We must consistently reinforce a strong message of deterrence.”

On the basis of suspected work permit violations, WORC teams have carried out a number of joint operations with the RCIPS this year and found dozens of people breaching the law. From January to October, 78 breaches were detected and $235,095 in fines were collected. Another $38,000 remains outstanding and over $6,000 is in the hands of the courts because the violators are unable to…