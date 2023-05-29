Ministers need to lock gate on Cupboard standing grants

Ministers Kenneth Bryan and Dwayne Seymour appear on Radio Cayman, May 2023

(CNS): Ministers Kenneth Bryan and Dwayne Seymour have called for a freeze on granting Caymanian status to residents who have been here for at least 15 years or who apply through Cabinet. The government frontbenchers said this was their own view and not yet a PACT policy, as it hadn’t been discussed. But they said that the increase in “non-generational Caymanians” negatively impacts political power, cultural values, business opportunities, housing and public spending.

In 2017, when Seymour was re-elected to parliament as an independent candidate, he ran on a very popular policy of stopping all work permits until local people had all secured “decent jobs”. But having joined the PPM coalition front bench, he did not deliver on that campaign promise.

He is now the labour minister and in a position to do so if he can secure the support of another three Cabinet colleagues, but despite his…