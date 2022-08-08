Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries to Improve Food Security for Malaysi… – Press Release

Inks MoU with PLS Plantations to conduct a study and develop a proposal for the nation’s food security programme

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries (MAFI) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with PLS Plantations Berhad, a leading agrofood company in Malaysia, to conduct an in-depth study and put forward a proposal for the national food security programme.

YBhg Dato’ Haslina Binti Abdul Hamid, Secretary-General of MAFI, MAFI Minister YB Datuk Seri Dr. Ronald Kiandee, YAB Prime Minister of Malaysia Dato’ Sri Ismail Sabri Bin Yaakob, PLS Plantations’ Group Chairman YBhg Tan Sri Mohammed Nazir Bin Abdul Razak, and PLS Plantations’ Group Chief Executive Officer Lee Hun Kheng.[L-R]

The MoU was officiated by the Prime Minister of Malaysia, Yang Amat Berhormat Dato’ Sri Ismail Sabri Bin Yaakob at the biennial Malaysia Agriculture, Horticulture and Agro Tourism (MAHA) 2022. Also present was the Minister of Agriculture and Food Industries, Yang Berhormat (YB) Datuk Seri Dr. Ronald Kiandee, and PLS Plantations’ Group Chairman, Yang Berbahagia (YBhg) Tan Sri Mohammed Nazir Bin Abdul Razak. Also in attendance to sign the MoU were YBhg Dato’ Haslina Binti Abdul Hamid, Secretary-General of MAFI, and PLS Plantations’ Group Chief Executive Officer, Lee Hun Kheng.

YB Datuk Seri Dr. Ronald Kiandee said, “Malaysia continues to rise on the Global Food Security Index (GFSI)[1] and is ranked 39th, up from the 43rd spot in 2020[2]. We have performed well with an overall score of 70.1 compared to the previous year of 67.9. The increase in Malaysia’s score (compared to the previous year) is the highest increase in score among the 113 countries involved.

However, due to multiple issues, compounded by rising population, and labour shortage, Malaysia’s food and agriculture imports remains high at around RM55.5 billion[3]. As such, it is crucial for the industry – both public and private – to work closely to further strengthen our…