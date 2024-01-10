Ministry refuses launch of research on proposed subsea cable : Cayman Information Service

Existing Maya-1 undersea cable

(CNS): The planning and infrastructure ministry has released some documents relating to the proposed new undersea communications cable and the recruitment of the project manager and team, as well as the basics of the CI$1.3 million contract with Cambridge Management Consultants. However, an external study, which CNS understands is the Outline Business Case, that should detail the justification for the project is being withheld. CNS was told in response to a freedom of information request that it was exempt under section 15 of the Freedom of Information Act, which relates to national security.

Section 15 (see here) indicates that records are exempt from disclosure if it would prejudice the security, defence or international relations of the Cayman Islands or if the records contain information communicated in confidence to the government by or on behalf of a foreign government or by an international organisation.

However, even if there are…