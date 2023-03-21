Miral announces the much-anticipated SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi to open its… – Press Release

The next-generation Marine Life Theme Park will open on 23 May 2023 and will feature eight unique and immersive realms showing guests how they will be connected to the ocean, and how the ocean connects all of us

Setting a new standard of excellence in zoological care, animal habitats within each realm have been designed by leading animal care specialists, scientists and engineers, using cutting-edge technologies and a welfare-focused approach to emulate natural environments, providing an immersive experience not only for the animals but also for guests

Here’s a first look at SeaWorld Abu Dhabi’s mesmerizing journey through its One Ocean story, which takes guests on an immersive adventure through eight distinct realms starting at Abu Dhabi Ocean and continuing on to One Ocean before discovering MicroOcean, Endless Ocean, Tropical Ocean, Rocky Point, and the Arctic and Antarctica Realms of Polar Ocean

ABU DHABI, UAE, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Miral, Abu Dhabi’s leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences, announced today that SeaWorld Abu Dhabi is set to open its doors to the public on the 23rd of May 2023. The next-generation Marine Life Theme Park will tell a captivating ‘One Ocean’ story that uncovers the interconnectivity between life on earth and our ocean. SeaWorld Abu Dhabi will deliver engaging, and immersive family-friendly experiences through eight of its uniquely themed realms, featuring up-close animal encounters, exciting rides, inspiring entertainment, as well as unmatched dining and shopping experiences.

A collaboration between Miral and SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi’s eight realms can be explored across five indoor levels spanning an area of approximately 183,000m2 with the Endless Ocean realm set to be home to the world’s largest and most expansive multi-species aquarium. This innovatively designed aquarium will contain over 25 million liters of water and will be a dynamic habitat for more than 68,000 marine…