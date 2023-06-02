Mirasol Upsizes Private Placement Financing to $7.4 Million – Mirasol Resources … – Press Release

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mirasol Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: MRZ) MRZLF (the “Company” or “Mirasol“) today announced that due to strong demand it has increased its previously announced non-brokered private placement from 4,000,000 units up to 5,920,000 units at a price of $1.25 per unit (the “Placement“). The aggregate gross proceeds of the offering are expected to be up to $7.4 million instead of the originally planned $5.0 million.



Mirasol’s Chairman, Patrick Evans, noted: “We upsized the offering to accommodate strong interest from key new investors. The increased demand validates the high-quality of our large portfolio of copper-gold-silver projects and demonstrates confidence in Mirasol’s operating team.”

In all other respects, the terms of the Placement will be as announced on May 17, 2023. The Placement is expected to close on or about June 7, 2023. Completion of the Placement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

This press release is not an offer of common shares for sale in the United States. The Shares have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act, or any state securities laws.

About Mirasol Resources Ltd

Mirasol is a well-funded exploration company with 18 years of operating, permitting and community relations experience in the mineral rich regions of Chile and Argentina. Mirasol controls 100% of the high-grade Virginia Silver Deposit in Argentina and is currently self-funding exploration at two flagship projects, Sobek and Inca Gold, both located in Chile. Mirasol also continues to advance a strong pipeline of highly prospective early and mid-stage projects.

