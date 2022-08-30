Miss England finalist turns into first in pageant’s historical past to compete with out make-up

Written by Jacqui PalumboToyin Owoseje, CNN

A Miss England finalist has become the first ever beauty queen to compete without wearing any makeup in the pageant’s nearly century-long history.

Melisa Raouf, a 20-year-old college student from south London, moved forward at the pageant’s semifinals on Monday after opting for a barefaced look. Now, she’ll compete in the finals this October for the crown.

“It means a lot to me as I feel many girls of different ages wear makeup because they feel pressured to do so,” Raouf said in an interview with the UK’s Independent newspaper.

“If one is happy in their own skin we should not be made to cover up our face with makeup. Our flaws make us who we are and that’s what makes every individual unique,” she added.

Melisa Raouf will compete in the Miss England final in October. Credit: Kam Murali

Raouf said that, though she started wearing makeup at a young age, she decided to eschew tradition for the pageant.

“I never felt I met beauty standards. I have…