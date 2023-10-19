They have a reputation for being cricket’s nicest guys – perhaps sport’s nicest guys – and on the field, New Zealand’s start to this year’s Cricket World Cup has been perfection personified.

With four wins from four and sitting pretty at the top of the group-stage table, the side that lost agonisingly to England in 2019’s final are carving out their path to the knockout stage of a major tournament once more.

Off the field, though, it has not been all smooth sailing.

Their captain Kane Williamson missed their opening two games to recover from a knee injury, only to fracture his thumb upon his return.

That meant moving Will Young and Rachin Ravindra around in the batting order, while veteran seamer Tim Southee is still on the sidelines with an injury.

But whatever side they put on the park, the Black Caps are ruthlessly professional. Their batters are disciplined yet brutal, their bowlers feisty yet frighteningly accurate.

They rarely drop a catch and their standards never slip. They…