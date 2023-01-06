Mitchell Santner made one County Championship appearance for Worcestershire on his last visit in 2017

Worcestershire have signed New Zealand left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner for this summer’s T20 Blast.

The 30-year-old all-rounder becomes the county’s second Blast signing for 2023 following the pre-Christmas capture of Santner’s fellow Kiwi Michael Bracewell.

Santner will be joining Worcestershire for a third time.

He first arrived as a T20 signing in 2016, then returned the following summer only to suffer a broken finger.

He made just one County Championship and one T20 appearance before heading back down under, and then also had to bow out of a planned move to Derbyshire in 2018 because of a knee injury.