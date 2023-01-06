Worcestershire have signed New Zealand left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner for this summer’s T20 Blast.
The 30-year-old all-rounder becomes the county’s second Blast signing for 2023 following the pre-Christmas capture of Santner’s fellow Kiwi Michael Bracewell.
Santner will be joining Worcestershire for a third time.
He first arrived as a T20 signing in 2016, then returned the following summer only to suffer a broken finger.
He made just one County Championship and one T20 appearance before heading back down under, and then also had to bow out of a planned move to Derbyshire in 2018 because of a knee injury.
“Mitchell said how keen he was to return to New Road for another spell,” said Worcestershire cricket steering group chair Paul Pridgeon. “And it did not take long to get everything sorted. We believe signing him and Michael Bracewell will make us a stronger T20 side.”