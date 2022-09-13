Mithali Raj predicts vivid future for girls’s cricket in India

Mithali Raj scored more than 10,000 international runs for India

Dates: 10-24 September Coverage: Live text and radio commentary on the BBC Sport website and app, BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and BBC Sounds

The introduction of a women’s Indian Premier League (IPL) will lead to a “big time” change in women’s cricket in India and beyond, says former India captain Mithali Raj.

India are in England for a multi-format white-ball series which begins with three Twenty20 internationals from 10 September and finishes with three one-day internationals, with the final one at Lord’s.

The women’s game continues to grow, with record attendances at every ground in The Hundred, which finished earlier this month.

Speaking on a new documentary series called One Billion to One, The Great Indian Cricket Dream, which is due to be screened later this month on the BBC World News Channel and iPlayer, Raj believes the positive changes will only continue.

“With the Women’s IPL announced for next year [March 2023],…