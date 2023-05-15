Mitrade’s Excellence Says It All: Wins Two Broker Awards, Debuts New iPad App – Press Release

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, May 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mitrade has been honored with its first two awards of the year – ‘Best Mobile CFD Trading Platform Asia Pacific’ and ‘Fastest Growing Forex Fintech Broker Global’ by Global Brands Magazine. These prestigious accolades are testament to Mitrade’s ongoing commitment to innovation, industry excellence, and client satisfaction.

The ‘Best Mobile CFD Trading Platform Asia Pacific’ award underlines Mitrade’s exceptional effort and commitment in providing a seamless and user-friendly trading experience to its valued clients across the Asia Pacific region. Mitrade has made remarkable progress in 2023, as these enhancements have significantly contributed to the growth of the CFD trading platform and heightened user satisfaction.

Mitrade brings its trading platform to iPads

In March 2023, Mitrade expanded its reach by launching a dedicated iPad version of its trading platform. This allows traders to engage with the market dynamically in real-time on their iPads while being able to have the flexibility to seamlessly switch between devices, ensuring traders can stay connected to the market wherever they are, and never miss out on trading opportunities. This launch underscores Mitrade’s unwavering commitment to user satisfaction and its ambition to remain at the forefront of the industry.

Enhanced security measures with the two-factor authentication (2FA)

To ensure the highest level of security, Mitrade has implemented a two-factor authentication (2FA) process to enhance security measures during the login process on the app. This reduces the risk of unauthorized access, protecting users’ sensitive information and enhancing overall platform security. With this, Mitrade reaffirms its dedication to providing a safe and secure trading environment for its clients.

Improved user interface for traders

Mitrade’s platform offers users the ability to seamlessly switch between ‘red rise’ and ‘green fall’ options. This feature…