MITRE Joins Carnegie Mellon University-led Team to Stand Up National Science Fou… – Press Release

New $20M Artificial Intelligence Institute for Societal Decision Making Brings Together AI Researchers, Social Scientists to Develop Tools for Societal Challenges

The National Science Foundation awarded a $20 million grant to Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) to create the AI Institute for Societal Decision Making (AI-SDM). MITRE will be a member of the CMU-led multidisciplinary research coalition, which will improve our response to societal challenges such as disaster management and public health by creating human-centric AI tools to assist with critical decisions. The AI-SDM will also develop interdisciplinary training to bolster effective and rapid response in uncertain and dynamic situations.

The AI-SDM is one of seven new institutes that NSF created with a $140 million investment intended to boost collaborative research throughout the United States.

“The National AI Research Institutes are a critical component of our Nation’s AI innovation, infrastructure, technology, education, and partnerships ecosystem,” said NSF Director Sethuraman Panchanathan. “These institutes are driving discoveries that will ensure our country is at the forefront of the global AI revolution.”

MITRE researchers Paul Lehner and Ozgur Eris will lead the institute’s research into the adoption of AI-assisted decision making by people and organizations who make consequential decisions as well as the general public. This research will address both controllable and noncontrollable factors that affect AI adoption, including ethics, risk, equity, and transparency. A recent MITRE-Harris Poll survey on AI trends found that most Americans do not trust AI for applications beyond recommendations on streaming services, and only 48% believe the technology is safe and secure, demonstrating the relevance of the AI-SDM and its research.

“We believe in the potential for AI to help us tackle hard problems from new drug discovery, to climate change mitigation, to national security challenges,”…