Mitsubishi Electric Announces Consolidated Financial Results for the First 9 Mon… – Press Release

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation 6503 announced today its consolidated financial results for the first 9 months and third quarter, ended December 31, 2022, of the current fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 (fiscal 2023).

1. Consolidated First 9 Months Results (April 1, 2022 – December 31, 2022)

Revenue: 3,565.2 billion yen (12% increase year-on-year) Operating profit: 163.2 billion yen (14% decrease year-on-year) Profit before income taxes: 189.0 billion yen (9% decrease year-on-year) Net profit attributable to Mitsubishi Electric Corp. stockholders: 139.3 billion yen (6% decrease year-on-year)

The economy in the first 9 months of fiscal 2023, from April through December 2022, continued to see recovery in the corporate and household sectors in the U.S. In China, there was downward pressure due to the impact of lockdown and intermittent movement restrictions caused by the expansion of COVID-19. In Japan, gradual recovery continued primarily in the household sector. In Europe, the paces of recovery were even slower in the corporate and household sectors. There was also the impact of the rise in some material prices, high logistics costs and the prolonged electronic components shortage.

Revenue

Revenue increased by 383.9 billion yen year-on-year to 3,565.2 billion yen owing primarily to the weaker yen. The Life segment saw an increase in the building systems business in Asia and Japan, and the air conditioning systems & home products business also increased due mainly to a recovery in demand for air conditioners in Europe, North America and Japan. The Industry and Mobility segment saw an increase in the factory automation systems business due mainly to an increase in demand for capital expenditures related to products in the…