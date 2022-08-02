Mitsubishi Electric Building Solutions Delivers 123 Elevators to Large Office Bu… – Press Release

Achieves smooth and efficient operation by applying an AI based group control system

TOKYO, Aug 2, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – Mitsubishi Electric Building Solutions Corporation (MEBS, Head Office: Chiyoda-Ku, Tokyo; President: Tadashi Matsumoto) announced today that Shanghai Mitsubishi Elevator Co., Ltd. has delivered 123 elevators for JD.com’s new Headquarters building *1 for second phase construction.

JD.com Headquarters (Second Phase Construction)

The building is located in Yizhuang Economic Development Zone in Beijing and has a total floor area of 530,000 square meters. Approximately 15,000 people work in the 19-story building complex consisting of three parts (A, B and C office buildings), including five underground floors. Since many employees and visitors come and go every day, the occupation density on each floor is expected to be higher than that of a typical building. Accordingly, shortening the waiting time for elevators was a challenge.

Of the 123 units delivered, 84 are large-capacity elevators that are usually installed in 40 to 50-story buildings. These units can be operated under a group control system and MEBS’s Destination Oriented Allocation System (DOAS) to efficiently transport large numbers of users at once, easing congestion in the buildings and contributing to comfortable travel.

Product Features

JD.com’s new Headquarters building is recognized as a smart building with a variety of new cutting-edge building facilities installed, including facial recognition access, IP telephone and web conferencing systems using a high-speed 5G network, and AI-based building monitoring and smart lighting systems. MEBS is supporting smooth movement within the building by delivering elevators that are compatible with group control system and DOAS operation.

1) Group control system to enhance operational efficiency

– This system controls multiple elevators at all times to reduce waiting time and save electricity.

– The introduction of AI maximizes operational efficiency…